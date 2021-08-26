The latest Kantar data for the 12 weeks to 8 August shows retail sales down 3.9%, reflecting the move towards normality with limited hospitality reopening. However, compared with the same period in 2019, sales are €333.2m higher, which is a 13.9% increase.

It has been a good period for sales of chilled burgers and grilling meats (steaks) – sales are up by €579,000 for this 12-week period, which includes two bank holiday weekends and coincided with a period of excellent summer weather.

Less money, €917,000, was spent online, but interestingly, this was due to customers spending less, as the number of online shoppers remained steady at 14%.

Positions

Supervalu retained its position as the largest retailer with 22.6% market share, followed by Tesco on 21.3% and Dunnes with 20.9%. Discounters Lidl and Aldi had 13% and 12.3% market share respectively.

Kantar also reported that grocery market inflation was at zero for the 12 weeks ending 8 August.