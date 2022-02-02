Some retailers are using food as a loss leader, according to IFA president Tim Cullinan. \ Philip Doyle

IFA president Tim Cullinan warned at last week’s AGM that the below-cost selling of farm produce by retailers, who are “making dirt of food”, cannot continue.

While acknowledging the decision was on health grounds, he highlighted that the Government has recently rolled out legislation which sets minimum unit pricing for alcohol.

“When they could legislate for the below-cost selling for alcohol, why can’t they do it for food?”

He said that such a measure should be part of legislation for a food regulator, which Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue made a commitment to bring before the Oireachtas in the “first half of this year”.

Cullinan said that without such a regulator, the “retailers keep turning the screw” and are “using food as a loss leader”.