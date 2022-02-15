Irish retailers shouldn’t be selling below the cost of production, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Minister McConalogue said there should be “respect right across the food supply chain for the work that our primary producers and our family farms do”.

The Minister made his remarks when commenting on the ongoing Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) protests at Cork and Monaghan during his visit to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as part of the Bord Bia trade mission to the Middle East.

Relationship

However, when asked about Irish retailers’ entitlement to ensure their own profitability, Minister McConalogue said: “Of course retailers will do that and they’re entitled to do that. It’s important that they do that as well.

“But it’s also really important that there is a strong healthy relationship there between retailers and farmers and farm families.

“It’s also important that that relationship is clear and communicated well to customers because I think customers want to see that everybody across the food supply chain, particularly those that put in the graft and the hard work, the early mornings, the late nights at farm-gate level and on family farms, being properly rewarded and compensated for the work that they do.”

Regulator

The Minister said that a “key initiative” that he is working on is a “food ombudsman or food regulator”, which will act as a “separate entity”.

“I’m hoping we’ll have the legislation introduced this quarter, this Dáil term, and then to bring it through the Dáil and Seanad over the next few months and then over the course of this year, to have the office established,” he said.

He said that his Department held a “very comprehensive” public consultation on a food ombudsman, which he said has been “fed in” to the drafting of the legislation required.

“My team have been engaging with the Attorney General’s office, the office of parliamentary counsel as well in relation to getting that legislation drafted.

“I think it would be a really useful mechanism and facilitator in relation to what’s happening in the market place, somebody that’s outside that doesn’t have any invested interests in the system, shining a light on what’s going on and bringing that transparency.”