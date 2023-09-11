The big challenge facing the agricultural sector will be leading into 2026 when the Government will be seeking to retain the current derogation at 220kg organic nitrogen per hectare (N/ha), An Tánaiste Micheál Martin said at Fianna Fáil's annual think-in on Monday.

An Tánaiste was speaking after a meeting with the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), which demanded a sit-down meeting with him to discuss the announcement that the derogation would drop from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha from 1 January 2024.

He said that the meeting, which included Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, Jackie Cahill TD and Senator Paul Daly, was a "constructive meeting" where they "listened carefully" to IFA chairs representing all aspects of agriculture.

'Reflect'

"We will reflect on our discussion to see what we can do to alleviate the pressures on certain farmers who are in derogation but who have fulfilled their obligations.

"There is a clear challenge in terms of water quality. And, obviously, the big challenge will be leading into 2026 where we will be seeking a retention of the derogation, certainly at 220kg.

"That will need all of us to work together on measures that will ensure that water quality is at a level that sustains and supports our retention of the derogation long term."

Focus

An Tánaiste said that the focus now must be on what the strategic medium-term challenge is for the industry, which is to maintain the derogation at 220kg N/ha.

"We have to see what we can do in the interim to try and help alleviate the pressures on those farmers who suffer from the decision to go from 250kg to 220kg," he said.