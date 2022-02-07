A 73-year-old retired farmer who was brutally attacked in his home in Skreen, Co Sligo, on Tuesday 18 January 2022 is now on life support.

Tom Niland is currently on life support in Sligo University Hospital after he was left with serious head and upper body injuries.

In a statement, gardaí said that Tom's condition has deteriorated significantly.

Three masked men forced their way into his home on the N59, which is the main road between Sligo and Ballina.

"Tom, despite these serious injuries, managed to crawl from his home and alert passing motorists.

"Gardaí were then alerted by his neighbors," gardaí said.

Appeal

Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information on this "vicious and cowardly" aggravated burglary and assault on Tom to contact them immediately.

They are also appealing to every person who was driving along the N59 (Sligo/Ballina Road) in the Skreen area on Tuesday 18 January between 4pm and 8pm who may have dashcam or any other video footage to contact investigating gardaí.

Superintendent Mandy Gaynor from Sligo Garda Station said: "Thomas Niland and his family deserve to have these criminals who carried out this heartless act brought to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Concern

Michael Clarke, a Sligo-based councillor, knows Tom well and told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that he was a friend to everybody and that everyone in the Sligo area is shocked and saddened that his life is now in danger.

Clarke said that senior citizens in his constituency are extremely concerned for their own safety, adding that there has been 14 break-ins in the local area over the last two months.

"Tom had a small farm himself and he worked on a larger neighbouring farm and he worked very hard up until his retirement.

"He was an active member of the IFA and went to many protests in Dublin to support the farming community," Clarke said.