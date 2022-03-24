Some 6% of farmers are under the age of 35, says Macra.

A retirement scheme is needed across all farm sectors to ensure financial security for the farmer who is stepping back and necessary supports to allow a young person to take on the responsibility of running the farming enterprise, says Macra.

Macra president John Keane described how “6% of farmers [are] under the age of 35”. He said that in other sectors, such as teaching and health, “if only 6% of the workforce were under 35, drastic action would be taken and significant resource invested”.

Keane made his comments following what he described as “brief discussions” on a potential retirement scheme for dairy farmers at a meeting of the Food Vision dairy group on Monday.

The measure had been discussed during the group’s discussion on ways the dairy sector could stabilise its carbon emissions profile.

No concrete proposals

The Macra president said that while a dairy farmer retirement scheme was discussed, there were no concrete proposals or specific detail around roll-out or funding.

Keane warned that if a retirement scheme is developed and rolled out, it must be adequately funded and must ensure that the farming business that remains offers the opportunity for a young person to take on the business, develop it and grow, in order to provide a viable income and quality of life.

He said: “Against the backdrop of food security concerns and projected lower food output across certain parts of the globe, ensuring that land and resources are made available to young people is paramount to ensuring food is produced.”

