Michael Doyle Auctioneers is set to host a retirement machinery dispersal auction on 21 March on behalf of contractor Liam Tobin.

With over 40 tidy lots up for grabs, the auction is set to take place online from 7.30pm on Monday 21 March on the MartEye app.

Viewing will take place at Tobin’s yard near Mullinahone, Co Tipperary, E41 NN83, on Friday 18 and Saturday 19 March from 10am to 4pm each day.

Described as exceptionally tidy equipment, many of the lots up for grabs were purchased by Liam new over the years. The auction comes as Liam is retiring from contracting after 50 years in the business.

The lots will include a selection of tractors, mowers, balers, slurry tankers and other equipment.

Some of the standout lots include a 2017 John Deere 6155M with 3,200 hours on the clock, a 2016 New Holland T7.210 with 4,000 hours on the clock, a 2014 New Holland T7.200 with 7,000 hours on the clock, a 2007 New Holland TM140 (13,000 hours) and a 2002 JCB 416S with 9,300 hours on the clock, all of which are very tidy.

Other lots include a 2019 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with 20,000 bales and a 2017 model with 40,000 bales, four immaculate Abbey tankers ranging from 2,250 gallons up to 3,500 gallons (2014-2019), a selection of McHale and John Deere mounted and trailed mowers and a 2016 PÖttinger rake.

Most of the lots in the sale are subject to VAT, while commission will be charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items sold above €1,001, capped at €2,000 per lot.

This 2017 John Deere 6155M with 3,200 hours was purchased new by Liam.

This 2007 New Holland TM140 has accumulated 13,000 hours.

This 2014 New Holland T7.200 with 7,000 hours will be up for grabs.

This 2016 New Holland T7.210 with 4,000 hours will be up for grabs.

This 2002 JCB 416S with 9,300 hours has been owned by Liam since new.

This 2017 McHale Fusion 3 Plus has 40,000 bales on the clock.