Jackie and Samantha were delighted to see the canteen in Bandon Mart up and running again following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Like many, I’ve missed the sit-down mart dinner over the past two years.

Following the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, I heard talk of martgoers seeking extra scoops of mash and a third slice of ham for feeds described as “better than the Christmas dinner”.

The Purple Snack is also said to be doing a flying trade again with young farmers scoffing down the snacks with a tin of Fanta at the ringside.

The belt may be loosened over the coming months.