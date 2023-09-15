Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has stated that Ireland could argue for a reversal of the derogation stocking rate cut from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha for some areas when negotiations for the next nitrates derogation kick off in the coming years.

The minister told TDs and senators that areas showing “very good progress” on water quality could be put forward for a return to 250kg N/ha, but that the Department of Agriculture’s current focus will remain on improving water quality trends.

“But in relation to where we will stand under the next derogation post-2025 and whether there’s a possibility for some parts of the country showing very good progress, for example, to go from 220kg to 250kg,” he said in response to a question to Sinn Féin’s Claire Kerrane at a sitting of the joint Oireachtas committee on agriculture.

“That is something we want to put in the negotiation process, in terms of the next derogation, to try and make sure that it is following the data, following the science in every way possible, and that it is as strong as possible in supporting farmers in the actions they are taking.

“That’s something I would see as being really necessary as putting on the table then. But in the meantime, our focus has to be in working to bring about the improvement in water quality that puts us in a position to hold that derogation.

“Because, as I say, we were fighting a battle last time, even to get to 220kg, because as part of that review process, the Commission wanted it to be much lower than that.”

Further areas in 220kg firing line

Minister McConalogue also suggested that further farmers not red-zoned in the Environmental Protection Agency’s map published in July may be facing a derogation stocking rate cut from January 2025, pending the results of a national review of the nitrates action plan.

This suggestion followed previous comments from the minister that there will be “some small capacity based on data and based on scientific evidence for minor amendments” to areas marked in red on the derogation.

“And that, as I said earlier on as well in relation to those that are not in the red area at the moment, but there are some catchments that might have higher nitrates but weren’t actually captured in that data,” the committee heard.

“That is something that will be assessed as part of our own national nitrates action programme review in the autumn of this year, and if there is any adjustment required outside of the red zone.

“Then, based on the scientific data, that is something we would ensure wouldn’t take effect until January 2025, in order to give farmers time to plan ahead and adjust to that.”

