Philip Doyle

Ballyboy Community Development Association is holding a ‘Rev n Roar’ all-Ireland tractor pulling and dyno day on Saturday 30 September at Ballboy, Kilcormac, Co Offaly (R42Y890).

The event is taking place between 12pm and 6pm and will also host a vintage display and threshing, a potato picking championship and a dog show.

A truck show will also take place as part of the event.

Tractor enthusiasts will be able to test their vehicles on a number of dyno testers at the event. Monies raised will go towards supporting local charities, Jigsaw, Embrace Farm and Accessible Counselling, Tullamore.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at www.futureticketing.ie.