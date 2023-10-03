The map replaces the EPA map which became known as as the 'red map'. \ Donal O'Leary

The Department of Agriculture has released the final version of the map detailing which areas will face a maximum derogation stocking rate reduction to 220kg organic nitrogen/ha from 2024 onwards.

The updated map appears to show some minor adjustments from a previous map published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in June as part of the review of derogation stocking rate limits.

Some relatively small areas within counties which include Wicklow, Kildare, Donegal, Galway, Clare and Tipperary appear to have been removed from the area previously marked in the EPA’s map as set to fall to 220kg N/ha.

However, there are no significant changes apparent on county - or national - basis.

The new 220kg N/ha derogation areas marked in purple, as outlined by the Department of Agriculture.

No county remains completely untouched by the purple which designates a stocking rate cut from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha in the new map, which is dated 2 October.

The publication of the final map follows a meeting on Friday of a stakeholder working group on water quality established by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue earlier this year.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that an estimated 230 fewer derogation farmers will face the cut from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha in 2024 with the minor adjustments made to the map.

It still remains unknown how many farmers will be forced to source additional land, export slurry or reduce numbers from next year to comply with the new nitrates limits.

Numbers impacted unknown

The Department has said that nationally around 3,000 and 4,000 derogation farmers are stocked above 220kg N/ha but this figure may not accurately be known until analysis is conducted on the maps and farmers’ end-of-year nitrates figures become available.

Farmers currently located outside of the ‘purple zone’ on the newly-published Department maps could also see their maximum derogation stocking rate cut to 220kg N/ha from 2025, the Minister has suggested.

An upcoming autumn review of the nitrates rules due to be taken at national level could see further cuts imposed on 250kg N/ha areas, but the Minister has gave the assurance that any reduction in permissible nitrates arising from this review will not take effect until January 2025.

