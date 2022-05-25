Having a good current in a wire is an important aspect to get ewes trained into paddock fencing and avoiding bad habits.

Neighbours borrow from each other all the time, and farmers are no exception. Indeed, the meithil is generally one of the great plusses of country life.

Of course, when someone “borrows” from their neighbour without asking, it’s verging dangerously close to something else entirely.

Galway farmer Kenneth Power was losing power from his electric fence. Having “spent days” walking fences to see what was draining the power, he discovered that his neighbour had decided to latch on, in two places no less. As you can imagine, he was unhappy with this “powersharing” arrangement.

Having snipped the line, he then shared his story on social media. He didn’t name his neighbour, but he can’t have that many.

It used to be that you’d call a sharp move from a neighbour out in the local pub, now it can be done in the global fishbowl that is Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

They say good fences make good neighbours, that maxim could be extended to include fence power.