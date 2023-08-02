Revenue at Kerry Group increased by 1.6% over the first six months of 2023, rising to €4.1bn.

In its half-year results for 2023 published on Wednesday, Kerry Group said this revenue growth reflected business volume growth of 0.6%, pricing of 4.5% and a contribution from acquisitions of 1.1%, partially offset by the effect of disposals of 4.5% and adverse translation currency of 0.1%.

The group's consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first half of the year stood at €518m. This is up marginally from the €517.7m reported for the first half of 2022.

The dairy processor also reported to have free cashflow at the end of June of €232m, up slightly from the €226m it reported at the end of June 2022.

The year-on-year increase in free cashflow reflected a lower working capital investment, partially offset by increased net capital expenditure and income taxes paid, Kerry Group said.

Shares

Kerry Group reported to have an interim dividend per share of 34.6% at the end of June, up on the 31.4% it reported for the first half of 2022.

An interim dividend is a dividend payment made to shareholders that is made before Kerry Group’s annual general meeting (AGM) and the publishing of its complete financial results for the year.

Kerry Group’s taste and nutrition business reported that its revenue increased by 2.7% to just under €3.54bn. This was driven by volume growth and positive pricing, partially offset by adverse translation currency and the effect of disposals net of acquisitions.

Taste and nutrition’s consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were €523m, up 1.4%. Its business volumes saw the greatest increase in emerging markets, with 6% growth in the Middle East.

Dairy Ireland

Kerry Group’s dairy Ireland business had “performance reflective of market conditions” for the first half of 2023.

Revenue decreased by 2.5% to €675m for the end of June and consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were €29m, down a significant 24%.

Kerry Group reported a strong performance in the Middle East, an emerging market.

Kerry Group said volumes in the business were lower in the first half, with elevated input costs affecting overall market demand dynamics.

Within its dairy ingredients division, the lower volumes principally reflected softer market supply, while its dairy consumer products performed well, with volume growth led by Kerry’s branded cheese ranges and private-label spreads.

Acquisitions

Kerry Group also reported that on 31 July, it completed the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Shanghai Greatang Orchard Food Co, Ltd (‘Greatang’) for an initial consideration of €91.1m.

It stated that it will make potential additional payments of up to €98.7m for Greatang, payable in tranches annually from 2024 to 2026 based on achieving earn-out conditions.

According to the report, Greatang “strongly complements Kerry’s leading authentic taste position in China, broadening and deepening its capability and portfolio of local taste solutions, most notably in the significant food service hotpot market”.

The business is headquartered in Shanghai with approximately 120 employees.

‘Good performance’

Chief executive officer Edmond Scanlon said Kerry Group “delivered a good performance in the first half of the year recognising varying conditions across our markets”.

Kerry Group chief executive officer Edmond Scanlon.

“We continue to see good levels of customer innovation activity and our margins reached an inflection point in the second quarter.

“We also made good strategic progress, particularly in executing on our emerging markets strategy with significant acquisitions and investments,” he added.

