The Northern Irish Department for the Economy is inviting the public in Northern Ireland to have their say on the strategic planning policy for renewable and low carbon energy developments.

The aim of this review is to ensure that strategic planning policy remains fit for purpose and up to date in this area, as Northern Ireland aims for 80% renewable electricity by 2030.

The planning system has helped meet and exceed the previous renewable energy strategy targets, with 51% of electricity being generated from indigenous renewable sources to-date.

Since the last reform of the planning system in Northern Ireland and the transfer of planning powers to local government in 2015, some 837 renewable energy planning applications have been approved, including:

32 wind farms

583 single wind turbines

32 hydroelectric plants

93 applications for solar panels

76 biomass/anaerobic digesters

21 other (including landfill gases, waste incineration and heat pumps).

In recognition of the need to improve the planning process, including for renewable and low-carbon energy development, the Department wants the public’s opinion on a range of topics, which will feed into the revisions made to the Strategic Planning Policy Statement.

Among many proposals, the public are asked if they agree with:

Biodiversity: Within their project, developers should protect and, where feasible, seek to enhance biodiversity, as this could contribute to strengthening existing nature networks and restoring degraded habitats.

Wind farms: For wind farm developments, a separation distance of 10 times rotor diameter to the closest occupied property, with a minimum distance of 500m, will generally apply. This will also apply to any wind turbine development with a rotor diameter of 50m or greater.

Solar farms: Planning authorities should encourage and support the use of previously developed land (of low ecological value) for solar farms in the countryside. Solar farms that are well-planned and screened can have an acceptable visual impact if located sensitively in the local landscape. Favourable consideration should be given to large-scale, rooftop solar power where there are no unacceptable impacts, such as glint or glare.

Anaerobic digestion: Farm anaerobic digestion plants should be designed and sited to integrate and cluster with the existing group of farm buildings, and be of a size and scale appropriate to the location in which it is proposed. As well as existing statutory environmental requirements and the normal planning considerations, impacts on the transportation network will be important and will be considered.

Visual impact: The ability of the landscape to accommodate development depends on careful siting, the skill of the designer and the inherent characteristics of the landscape, such as landform, ridges, hills, valleys and vegetation. For large-scale developments, developers should seek to avoid valued designated landscapes and areas close to key vantage points from roads, viewpoints and settlements.

Environment: Proposals for renewable and low-carbon energy must, therefore, be rigorously assessed for their environmental impacts (covering installation, operation and decommissioning stages, as appropriate) and comply with relevant environmental legislation and policy.

Community: For all renewable and low-carbon development, developers should, as early as possible, proactively engage with the local community in the vicinity of their proposal with information on the development and technology being proposed.

Consultation

You are invited to give your views on this draft of the regional strategic planning policy on renewable and low-carbon energy, by using the web link here.

The consultation period will end at 5pm on 30 June 2023.