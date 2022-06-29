Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue speaking at the Irish Farmers Journal Future of Europe conference.

It is expected that a revised version of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 will be published by the end of July, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Minister McConalogue confirmed this while speaking at the Irish Farmers Journal’s Future of Europe conference on Friday.

The updated document follows feedback from the European Commission to the Department of Agriculture on the plan since it was first submitted at the end of last year.

The Irish Farmers Journalunderstands that Ireland’s CAP plan has fared better than those of some other countries when it comes to proposed changes from the Commission.

Subsequent approval of the plan by the Commission is expected in September, the minister also confirmed.