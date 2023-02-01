Welcome to the 2023 fertiliser focus, brought to you by the Fertilizer Association of Ireland in conjunction with the Irish Farmers Journal. Every year brings new challenges and 2023 will be no different. High fertiliser prices, changes in nitrates directive regulations, sectoral emissions targets and a new CAP are forcing all farmers to re-evaluate how they approach their business.

Elevated fertiliser prices mean decisions around nutrient management at farm level are taking huge precedence and achieving high nutrient use efficiency is paramount. This is having a positive effect in that farmers are now putting greater emphasis on soil testing to determine what fertiliser they actually require. The interest in and application of lime is also at a level not seen since 1984 and shows that farmers understand the positive effect lime has on nutrient availability and making the most of every granule spread.

In this year’s supplement, we review fertiliser usage and soil fertility trends, explain how plastic packaging can be recycled and how to ensure health and safety is brought to the fore.

Taking snippets from our annual spring scientific meeting, we have Don Somers, a tillage farmer from Wexford, explaining how he adapted his business. Bernard Harris and Finbarr O’Regan talk about all things nitrates and the fertiliser register and finally Claire Aspel updates us on recent research on sulphur nutrition in grassland soils.

Asking our experts, we look at how we should plan fertiliser applications in 2023 to replenish feed and fodder reserves. We also update readers on the association’s activities in 2022 and what we have planned for 2023, specially mentioning two precise application of fertiliser events that will have particular emphasis on spreading urea, which will have renewed focus this year.

