Some of the Crossmolina Show committee being presented with the John McGuinness memorial cup by his wife, Maureen.

Where we often see smaller shows fall away due to the financial pressure, Covid-19 and lack of volunteers, Crossmolina has bucked the trend and has seen its agricultural show return for 2023.

Having had no show since 2018, the now chair Anthony Gill brought together a core group of people in January to get the wheels in motion for bringing the agricultural show back, with an expanded committee of both young and old, a revitalised show schedule and a new show field, situated in the heart of Crossmolina town.

Work has been ongoing to have the show field ready for the 29 July show date, with the field being owned by the Crossmolina community and located beside the GAA pitch, while a dedicated show office has been opened in the town centre.

A host of pedigree and commercial classes for both sheep and cattle, as well as a wide arrange of in-hand, loose and showjumping classes for equine breeders will take place on the day.

“With our new committee and new location, we are hoping to return the show to its roots as a celebration of our community and how agriculture is a prominent pillar in our fantastic town, and we hope to create an enjoyable experience for both participants and spectators,’’ stated chair Anthony Gill.