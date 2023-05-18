Barry Cowen TD has weighed in on growing farmer fears over rewetting. \ Philip Doyle

The EU’s rewetting proposals “smack of cultural imperialism”, says Barry Cowen TD.

The Fianna Fáil politician insisted that there should be debate on the matter in the Dáil and Seanad, and that the European Commission should be told that bog re-wetting and land reclamation need to be decided at regional levels.

“A 'one-size fits all' plan currently being proposed by the European Parliament smacks of cultural imperialism,” he argued.

Not reflective

Cowen suggested that the rewetting proposals do not reflect the circumstances of Irish land usage, especially now in cities and towns where land is required for housing.

“The proposals reflect a Europe where neither economies nor populations are growing, unlike Ireland where we remain a driver of development and population in the EU,” he said.

Barry Cowen TD has called for more Oireachtas debate on rewetting. \ Philip Doyle

The Laois–Offaly TD described it as “remiss” that there has not been a Dáil and Seanad debate on the proposed Nature Restoration Law.

“I am proposing that the Dáil and Seanad pass resolutions on the matter. It should remain a regional power to decide on the extent of rewetting of all lands, including reclaimed lands.

“Following Dáil and Seanad resolutions, the Government should engage anew with the Commission on the Nature Restoration Law.

"Any funds established to compensate in case of harm done to holdings by rewetting will not recognise the different efforts made by some farmers to have viable holdings,” he added.

Damages

Cowen proposed that a special damages panel be established - to assess the damage and negligence created by rewetting and compensate farmers accordingly as a legal action might, taking each individual circumstance into account.

Rewetting will impact housing development, says Barry Cowen TD. \ Clive Wasson

"Regional power needs to be retained to assess housing lands in towns and cities. Our local authorities have just drawn up new development plans for the next periods of time.

“These were done to meet housing needs and should not be significantly interfered with now by EU planting or Commission green space proposals.

"Ireland needs that flexibility on housing to remain an engine for the EU on growth and population,” he concluded.

