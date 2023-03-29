INHFA president Vincent Roddy has called for more research before rewetting proposals are progressed. \ Philip Doyle

Farm organisations have argued that the science used to push Ireland’s rewetting plans lacks clarity and is based on international analysis and is not Ireland-specific.

Speaking at the Oireachtas environment and climate action committee, both the IFA and Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) warned that farmers will need certainty and sound research conducted in an Irish context to buy into any rewetting proposals.

“I don’t believe that the science is final on this. We’re operating on international science.

“The science detailed has been acknowledged to be utterly lacking and the only thing the scientists will stand over is that they are not sure whether rewetting will make the emission[s] worse or better than at the current time,” INHFA president Vincent Roddy said.

IFA senior policy executive Geraldine O’Sullivan told TDs and senators that “gaps” in the science, and a “lack of information or baseline” when it comes to nature restoration proposals, are proving “very difficult” for farmers to accept.

“We don’t have quality [information]. That’s probably one of the sources of concern here,” she said.

