A new design of wind turbine is about to make its way to Irish farm roofs.

The new RidgeBlade wind turbine made its Irish debut at this year's National Ploughing Championship and garnered a lot of interest from attendees.

The unique wind turbine is designed to be positioned at the roof's peak, where airflow is typically three times faster.

Air flow at the peak of the roof is typically higher.

As wind travels over the roof's surface, it's funneled into a narrow passage at the roof ridge, causing the air to accelerate as it enters the turbine, generating electricity. The RidgeBlade can also be installed alongside solar panels in a hybrid system.

The system was being displayed by Carlow-based supplier Agricam, which will be distributing the system in Ireland.