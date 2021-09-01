A move to halt the impending new legislation on rights of way is under way.

Independent Senator Alice Mary Higgins has drafted an amendment that would delay the introduction of the changes for five years.

“It’s important that we don’t take an unnecessary backward step,” she said. “The consequences will be very severe for many, and it won’t be easy to reverse any damage done.

“I intend to introduce this in the Seanad at the first opportunity. It’s not too late, but it’s getting very close to the wire, with tight timelines for any amendment to be in place before the 30 November deadline. I would support any move by Government to bring their own amendment”.