Beef price is moving up and with news of big orders flying in for live exports, the marts are back with a lively start to 2023.

Nothing pleases The Dealer more than to see hands waving and different buyers giving each other the eye before animals come into the ring. It’s better entertainment than a night at the theatre.

Factory agents have been under particular pressure this week with a few shemozzles breaking out ringside in a number of locations. Pulling ears, back slapping, standing on toes, rib digging and shoulder thumping are all back in the 2023 playbook to try and get cattle bought. ‘Tis all in a day’s work for the dealers.