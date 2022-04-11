These five-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 66kg and sold for €80 each.

The wind and rain may have returned but it didn't deter a big turnout of calves at Bandon mart on Monday.

There were 1,630 calves on offer, a significant rise on this time last year when 1,200 were sold at the west Cork venue.

Perhaps farmers are holding onto calves that little bit longer or maybe the overall calving date is that little bit later.

Beef breeds

Traditional beef breeds continue to dominate the numbers as spring moves on demand remained strong even though supply has taken the shine off the market for these.

The majority of those on offer, across bulls and heifers that weighed between 55kg and 70kg, were making €100 to €200.

There is still a share of calves breaking the €300 mark or getting within reach of it but not in the same numbers as a month ago.

Calves over 80kg had the best chance of doing that. At the other end of the market there were lighter calves available from €15 to €95.

Continentals

There was a good share of continental calves on offer with a top price of €475 paid for a Belgian blue bull. At the upper end of the market, €400 was broken on a few occasions but €240 to €350 was the main price bracket for continental calves over 70kg and from Friesian cows.

Lighter calves under 50kg were making under €100 while those over 55kg were selling at a similar price to Angus and Hereford calves.

Friesians

While beef breeds dominated the numbers, there was still a good turnout of strong Friesian bull calves. Those over 65kg were mainly making from €15 to €20 with their weight and a select few exceeded this range with a top price of €130 for Friesian bulls this week.

At the lighter end of the sale, €30 was the floor on prices for Friesian bull calves. There was a selection of Friesian heifer calves on offer and these sold from €105 up to €240.

Pictures

These two-week-old heifer calves had an average weight of 80kg and sold for €245 each.

These five-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 60kg and sold for €190 each.

This five-week-old bull calf weighed 89kg and sold for €385.

These month-old Shorthorn bull calves had an average weight of 68kg and sold for €110 each.

This three-week-old bull calf weighed 64kg and sold for €195.

This five-week-old bull calf weighed 83kg and sold for €130.

These five-week-old Aubrac bull calves had an average weight of 68kg and sold for €130 each.

This month-old bull calf weighed 65kg and sold for €160.

These month-old bull calves had an average weight of 66kg and sold for €200 each.

These month-old heifer calves had an average weight of 73kg and sold for €300 each.

Two months old, these bull calves had an average weight of 85kg and sold for €110 each.

This three-week-old bull calf weighing 97kg sold for €340.

These five-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 70kg and sold for €90 each.

These three-week-old heifer calves had an average weight of 44kg and sold for €15 each.

These five-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 66kg and sold for €220 each.

These three-week-old heifer calves had an average weight of 50kg and sold for €70 each.

These six-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 60kg and sold for €65 each.

Two months old, these heifer calves had an average weight of 64kg and sold for €150 each.

These five-week-old heifer calves had an average weight of 59kg and sold for €140 each.