The wind and rain may have returned but it didn't deter a big turnout of calves at Bandon mart on Monday.
There were 1,630 calves on offer, a significant rise on this time last year when 1,200 were sold at the west Cork venue.
Perhaps farmers are holding onto calves that little bit longer or maybe the overall calving date is that little bit later.
Beef breeds
Traditional beef breeds continue to dominate the numbers as spring moves on demand remained strong even though supply has taken the shine off the market for these.
The majority of those on offer, across bulls and heifers that weighed between 55kg and 70kg, were making €100 to €200.
There is still a share of calves breaking the €300 mark or getting within reach of it but not in the same numbers as a month ago.
Calves over 80kg had the best chance of doing that. At the other end of the market there were lighter calves available from €15 to €95.
Continentals
There was a good share of continental calves on offer with a top price of €475 paid for a Belgian blue bull. At the upper end of the market, €400 was broken on a few occasions but €240 to €350 was the main price bracket for continental calves over 70kg and from Friesian cows.
Lighter calves under 50kg were making under €100 while those over 55kg were selling at a similar price to Angus and Hereford calves.
Friesians
While beef breeds dominated the numbers, there was still a good turnout of strong Friesian bull calves. Those over 65kg were mainly making from €15 to €20 with their weight and a select few exceeded this range with a top price of €130 for Friesian bulls this week.
At the lighter end of the sale, €30 was the floor on prices for Friesian bull calves. There was a selection of Friesian heifer calves on offer and these sold from €105 up to €240.
SHARING OPTIONS: