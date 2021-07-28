Sheep breeding sales will begin next week against a backdrop of confidence levels not been seen for many years. Lamb prices are running €1/kg above the same time last year and the trade is holding solid.
Cull ewe prices are at record levels with heavy, fleshed ewes weighing upwards of 90kg trading from €150 to €175 in the main and as high as €190 to €200 for select lots. This is inserting a strong floor under the trade with small numbers of hoggets traded so far ranging in price from €170 all the way to €250 to €260 per head.
