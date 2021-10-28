Both the lifeboat and helicopter stayed on the scene to ensure the safety of the cow. \ RNLI

The volunteer crew of Bundoran RNLI was called out on Wednesday afternoon to a cow rescue.

The crew responded to reports of a cow in distress in the surf at Tullan Strand, Bundoran, Co Donegal.

The cow, which is reportedly a Limousin Charolais cross, was spotted by a passer-by who immediately alerted the Irish Coast Guard at Malin Head who then paged the lifeboat crew.

The four-person crew launched the inshore lifeboat just after 4.30pm and made their way in rough seas to Tullan Strand to assess the situation, while a number of other volunteer crew attended via the shore to offer visual backup to the lifeboat crew.

The RNLI said the swell was between 3m and 4m, conditions were difficult for the lifeboat to get closer to the shore with visibility of the cow also tricky for the shore crew.

The animal was soon spotted, by which time the Sligo-based helicopter, Rescue 118, was on scene and using the noise and downdraft of the helicopter, its crew were able to encourage it back to safety on the shore.

Both the lifeboat and helicopter stayed on the scene to ensure the safety of the cow, which was tended to on shore before both units were stood down.

A spokesperson for the RNLI commented: “We are unsure of how the cow managed to get into the water.”

Speaking on return to the lifeboat station, Bundoran RNLI Helm Michael Patton said: ‘We were delighted to see a successful outcome from today’s call out and would like to thank those who assisted in the rescue of the cow.

“If you are ever worried that your pet or animal is in danger, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard, rather than putting yourself at risk by going into the water after them,’ he said