Czech Republic-based agricultural machinery manufacturer Strojírny Rožmitál is this year celebrating 110 years in business.

Founded in 1913, the firm originally engaged in the production of electric motors, air engineering and metal furniture.

Since the 1950s, the company's portfolio has gradually expanded and settled on offering agricultural forage machinery.

Until 1989, the company said it had a monopoly position in the production of tedders and rakes on the Czech and Slovak market. Today, the manufacturer’s range consists of disc mowers, tedders, rakes and now also round balers.

The company is marking the event with a specially designed anniversary logo, which will be used at exhibitions and on its website until the end of the year.

Director of Strojírny Rožmitál Lenka Janotová said: “Thank you to all the employees, customers and business partners who have written and are writing our story with us. We appreciate your support and goodwill.

"I would like to wish Strojírny Rožmitál at least another 110 successful years and many satisfied customers working with Rožmitál technology all over the world.”