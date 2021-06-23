The on-farm events will discuss installation and running costs of the system.

Lely is hosting a series of on-farm open days between 28 June and 2 July.

The events take place in association with AIB and Alternative Energy Ireland and will focus on grass-based robotic milking systems and include information on the host farm, along with costs involved to install and run the system.

To adhere to COVID-19 restrictions, farmers are asked to book a time slot (11am-1pm, 1pm-3pm and 3pm-5pm) by calling Tommy Naughton on 086-386 3316.

The venues are as follows:

28 June: Bernard Heavey, Tullamore, Co Offaly, R35 HE43 (130 cows on two robots).

29 June: Tom McWalters, Milltown: Co Galway F12 HH21 (134 cows on two robots).

30 June: Noel Tyrell, Tinahely, Co Wicklow, Y14 KF53 (milking 67 cows on one robot).

1 July: John Gilsenan, Kells, Co Meath, A82 X308 (220 cows on three robots).

2 July: Charles Higgins, Grantstown, Co Tipperary, E34 V621 (101 cows on two robots).

TAMS approvals pass 40,000

The number of applications approved for funding under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) has exceeded the 40,000 mark, at 40,089 approvals.

A significant percentage of these approvals have lapsed due to applications exceeding the allotted time frame or being cancelled by the applicants.

The Department is currently processing applications submitted under tranche 21 and hopes to start issuing approvals in the coming weeks. Tranche 22 closes for applications on 22 July, with tranche 23 opening on 23 July , while tranche 24 opens on 5 November.

Submissions for payment of grant aid are continuing at a steady pace, with payment rates averaging €1.2m weekly.

To date, almost €280m has been paid covering 20,835 applications.

The number of applications submitted for payment currently stands at 20,022.