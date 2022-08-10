The Irish Charollais Sheep Society premier show and sale was held in the new location of Blessington Mart on Friday and Saturday, 29 and 30 July, and this year’s sale followed on from previous year’s successful sales.
In the pre-sale show, one breeder ended up going home with the three cups that were on offer at this year’s show, something which had never happened before. This lamb, lot 127, belonged to Richard Allen, Uppertown Flock, and was bred from a Logie Durno ewe and a Ralahine-bred ram.
