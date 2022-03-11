The restoration of an Irish flour milling industry should be a priority, says the IFA. \ Lorraine O'Sullivan

Rocketing input costs will lead to the production of less, not more grain on Irish farms in 2022, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

IFA national grain committee chair Kieran McEvoy warned that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has to take “urgent action to support tillage farmers”.

McEvoy was speaking ahead of the first meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee on Friday.

The committee, led by Teagasc, was formed following a meeting between the Minister and farm organisations on Tuesday and will work to develop proposals to overcome the supply challenges brought about by the war in Ukraine.

On Friday, it was announced that Longford farmer and former Animal Health Ireland (AHI) chair Mike Magan will chair the committee.

Expertise

Kieran McEvoy insisted that it is current tillage farmers who are the “people with the experience, expertise and equipment to grow more crops” and called for the Minister to focus on these.

He highlighted that agricultural diesel prices have skyrocketed since the conflict in Ukraine began, stating that at current prices, it will cost an extra €100/ha in diesel alone to produce grain.

“Farmers need more cuts in excise duty and in the carbon tax. It’s critical that sufficient agri-diesel supplies are available during the key spring and summer months when planting and harvesting of crops takes place.”

Real concerns

The Laois farmer said that in addition to fuel availability, there are “very real concerns” about the availability of fertiliser later in the spring.

He said: “It’s vital that an inventory of fertiliser supplies is undertaken immediately by the Department of Agriculture.

“The tillage sector is in a position to supply more grain and feedstuffs for the livestock sector this year and into the future to help offset some of the shortages anticipated in supply chains following the war in Ukraine.”

Halted

McEvoy warned that the decline in the total area of Irish agricultural land devoted to crop production must be halted. He said that the farm land area currently used equates to “only 7.5%” and called on this to be increased to some 11%.

“There is a massive opportunity to strengthen Irish food security for both animal and human consumption. The restoration of an Irish flour milling industry also has to be a priority.

“The availability of organic manures to the tillage sector must also be prioritised to reduce the dependence on imported fertilisers.”

Funding scheme

The IFA national grain committee chair described how the association is calling on the Minister to provide a “funding scheme for the building of slurry and manure storage infrastructure on tillage farms”.

He said schemes such as the straw incorporation measure are also essential this year to replenish soils with organic matter and reduce the reliance on imported phosphate and potash fertilisers.

“Where applicable, farmers must be incentivised financially to grow grain, forage or other feedstuffs should they wish to do. Other simple steps to promote grain production include the removal of the three-crop rule requirement.”

He noted that collaboration between tillage farmers and other farming sectors should be promoted, but on a voluntary basis only.

