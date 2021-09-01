Colm O’Donnell will finish up his second term as INHFA president in September.

I hear that Vincent Roddy is well on his way to becoming the next president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmer’s Association (INHFA).

Roddy’s was the only valid nomination the farm lobby group received by the deadline of 31 August. The INHFA national council met on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

Roddy has served as co-ordinator or organisation director of INHFA over the last number of years.

It was a voluntary position and I’m told the constitution allows for him to be nominated to the position.

Roddy will replace INHFA stalwart Colm O’Donnell, whose second two-year term will end at the INHFA AGM next month.

With a new CAP and a raft of cross-compliance measures and schemes on the way for farmers, Roddy is sure to provide continuity in the role of president and like O’Donnell has been a key cog in the wheel on INHFA policy.

He was also involved in Macra in past times.