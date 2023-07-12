I see that Vincent Roddy was re-elected president of the INHFA for a second two-year term last week at the association’s AGM.

Mayo man Micheál McDonnell was also returned as vice-president for another term, while John Joe Fitzgerald from Kerry was elected as the second vice-president. Fitzgerald had been involved in Kerry IFA until recently.

Sharon Cosgrove remains on as secretary and Liam Lavelle was elected treasurer.

The hill farming association also voted on a motion to elect a chair for the organisation, to chair meetings.

I’m told the move will be ratified and nominations will be taken from the floor at the next meeting of the association’s national council.