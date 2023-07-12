Local sheep breeders brought up the issue with the Roscommon County Board.

Roscommon GAA is set to change the logo on its crest over a rogue sheep which has appeared on it for some time now.

It has been revealed that the crest was designed with the wrong breed of sheep and farmers in the area have been kicking up a fuss.

As it is currently, a sheep with a black head appears. However, the Roscommon sheep breed is supposed to be a white-headed sheep.

I'm told local sheep breeders brought up the issue with the Roscommon County Board and demanded it be changed.

Perhaps their thought process is that if their jersey gets a facelift, so too will their chance at next year's championship.