Pedigree dairy breeders from the Republic of Ireland (ROI) will now be able to exhibit cattle at the 2022 RUAS Winter Fair after an agreement was reached between Department of Agriculture officials on both sides of the Irish border relating to the BVD status of animals attending shows.

Back in July, ROI was successful in getting BVD free status approval from the European Commission.

The change in status means breeding cattle exported to the South must come from a country with approved BDV free status or an EU approved eradication programme.

As NI has a different BVD status, the ruling effectively closed the door to breeding stock moving to ROI.

Initially, this meant Irish cattle attending shows in NI would not be able to return home.

But given around 35% of exhibitors at the Winter Fair have traditionally come from ROI, this would have significantly weakened the livestock classes at the event.

Arrangement

However, Irish breeders will now be permitted to attend the Winter Fair on a “return from show” arrangement.

To facilitate this, NI exhibitors will have to meet the equivalent standards for a low risk BVD herd in ROI.

That process involves local breeders contacting DAERA with their herd number and contact details, with the Department then determining if the herd is eligible to attend, or what other steps might be necessary.

