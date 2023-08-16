The Republic of Ireland (ROI) has consolidated its position as the largest importer of beef into the UK market, the latest data published by HMRC shows.

In the first six months of 2023, ROI beef imports totalled 78,778t, down 3.5% on the previous year. However, with total fresh and frozen beef imports dropping by 6.6%, it means ROI accounts for 72% of all imports in 2023, compared to 70% in the same period in 2022.

Behind ROI, Poland is the next largest beef importer, with 10,118t coming into the UK in the first half of 2023, up 1.2% on the previous year. Germany is third at just over 5,000t, although that figure is down by over one-third on the same period in 2022.

Brazil is ranked fifth at 2,616t, an increase of 12.7% on the equivalent figure from 2022.

Despite having new UK free trade deals in place from midnight on 31 May 2023 that effectively throw the doors open to New Zealand (NZ) and Australian meat exporters, both countries are starting from a very low base.

The HMRC data suggests NZ did increase June beef exports to the UK by 20% to total 102t, while Australia achieved a 55% increase to 123t.

However, there remains genuine concern that both southern hemisphere countries will exploit relationships that already exist when supplying lamb to the UK, to make significant inroads with beef.

UK exports

The UK is a net importer of beef, with 109,417t coming in during the first half of 2023, compared to exports of 50,289t.

Those export totals are down significantly in 2023, with trade to the EU dropping 17.5%. ROI is the largest destination, taking 35% of UK exports, or 17,765t.

France is next at 11,913t, followed by the Netherlands at 8,135t, although in both cases, UK beef exports are down by around one-quarter when compared with 2022.

Sheep data

Unlike beef, the UK exports more fresh and frozen sheep meat than it imports, and total exports for the six months to the end of June 2023 are up 14% to stand at 40,754t.

France and Germany are the two largest export destinations, and both have seen growth in 2023, with the French taking 19,130t (up 15%) and the Germans taking 8,185t (up 25%).

Imports

Total sheep meat imports to the UK to June 2023 stand at 23,479t, which is down nearly one third on the same period in 2022. NZ is the largest importer at 13,747t (down 36%), followed by Australia at 4,620t (down 32%) and ROI at 3,842t (down 22%).

