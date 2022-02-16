Supreme champion Pabo Rolex which sold for 38,000gns at the Carlisle pedigree Limousin sale last week.

Confidence is high in the UK beef sector at the moment and after a good start to the bull sale season two weeks ago in Stirling, all eyes were on Carlisle at the weekend to take a further gauge of the bull trade temperature.

Northern Ireland breeders and purchasers always feature strong in Carlisle and Gareth Corrie of the Drumhilla Herd, based in Newtownards, Co Down, was tasked with the judging duties at the pre-sale show on Friday.

Topping the trade for the day at 38,000gns (€45,238) was the overall champion Pabo Rolex, brought forward by W P Hughes and Son, Fferam Gyd, Anglesey. This October 2020-born bull has two copies of the F94L myostatin gene and is in the top 10% of the breed for beef value.

Rolex is sired by Dolcorsllwyn Brymor which sold for 32,000gns (€38,095) in February 2018 and is out of the homebred cow Pabo Icemaiden.

Rolex made his way across the water to NI with buyer Owen Miskelly, Co Down, for his commercial suckler herd.

Next up was the 35,000gns (€41,666) September 2020-born bull Lukeroyal Robin, from Mel and Diane Lucas, Antrim.

First prize-winner Lukeroyal Robin sold for 35,000gns at the sale of Limousin bulls in Carlisle last weekend.

Robin took a red rosette in the pre-sale show and is sired by Goldies Nelson which sold for 16,000gns (€19,047) in February 2019. His dam Aghadolgan Oyster, which goes back to Mereside Godolphin, was bred by RAG Savage.

Robin was purchased in half shares between Jonathan Watson of the Tweeddale Herd, Northumberland, and the Suddes family of the Cornsay Herd, South Farm, Co Durham.

Reserve overall champion, Ronick Roulette, achieved the next top price of 24,000gns (€28,571), presented by R Dick, Stirling.

Overall reserve champion, Ronick Roulette, sold for 24,000gns.

This June 2020-born bull is out of the homebred cow Ronick Jess and sired by Wilodge Granville which goes back to the renowned AI bull Wilodge Vantastic.

Brontemoor Riffraff, a July 2020-born bull sold for the next top price of 17,000gns (€20,238). He is out of the homebred cow Brontemoor Omylove and sired by Knock Msport which sold for 10,000gns (€11,904) in May 2018.

Derry man

Northern Ireland was back in the headlines again with Derry man James McKay of the well-known Ampertaine Herd selling a total of six bulls to average £9,573 (€11,396). Ampertaine Rocketman sold for 16,000gns (€19,047). The October 2020-born bull has double Q204X myostatin.

Rocketman is sired by the homebred bull Ampertaine Jeronimo which sold for 19,000gns (€22,619) in October 2019 and is out of a homebred cow, Ampertaine Odette, which goes back to Ampertaine Foreman.

Another high price for the Ampertaine Herd was Ampertaine Rayban, one of three bulls that sold for 15,000gns (€17,857). Born in September 2020, Rayban is out of the homebred cow Ampertaine Gigi and sired by the homebred 40,000gns (€47,619) AI bull, Ampertaine Opportunity.

Reserve senior champion Frogmore Ronaldo scored 15,000gns (€17,857) brought forward by Chris White, Gloucestershire. This March 2020-born bull is out of homebred Foxhillfarm Oriel which sold for 10,000gns(€11,904) at the Red Ladies Derby in 2018.

Ronaldo is sired by Ampertaine Magnum which sold for 70,000gns (€83,333) in October 2017. Ronaldo was sold to the Norman Herd, Cumbria.

Also coming in at 15,000gns was Howhall Realdeal from Neil Hardisty, Cumbria. This June 2020-born bull is sired by Uptonley Livingthedream and out of Lakeside Halfpenny, which goes back to Norma Upmarket.

Following closely behind was the 14,000gns (€16,666) Norman Regal from the Norman Herd. Regal, a March 2020-born bull is out of the homebred cow Norman Onyx and is sired by Norman Largo which goes back to the noted AI bull Plumtree Fantastic.

The first of five bulls to achieve 12,000gns (€14,285) was Crossdykes Rory, brought forward by J Common and Sons, Dumfries.

Rory is out of the homebred cow Crossdykes Lucy and sired by Fieldson Nathan. He heads South to A E Neachell and Son of the Tradwell Herd, Shrubby Farm, Staffordshire.

Also reaching 12,000gns (€14,285) was the May 2020-born Loosebeare Ramos from Messrs E W Quick and Sons, Loosebeare Manor, Devon. Winning first place in class five, Ramos has double F94L myostatin and a beef value of LM36.

He is out of the young homebred cow Loosebeare Milkyway and sired by Aghadolgan Emperor which goes back to Sympa. Heading north, Ramos has gone home to T and J Leslie, Quoymore House, Orkney.

Overall, 90 bulls achieved an average of £7,895 (€9,398) with a clearance rate of 77%. Twenty bulls in the sale sold for over 10,000gns (€11,904). The female clearance rate was 88% with 36 females sold to average 2661gns (€3,167).

Females

Shaws Sally from the Burns family achieved top price for the day, selling for 5,800gns (€6,904). This smart April 2021-born heifer is sired by the AI bull Lowerffrydd Empire which sold for 30,000gns (€35,714) at Carlisle in October 2021.

She is out of the homebred cow Shaws Ferne which goes back to the French bull Objat.

Next in line was Shaws Sophie, which sold for 5,000gns (€5,952). Sophie is also out of a homebred cow Shaws Hottie, which goes back to Ampertaine Domino. This May 2021-born heifer is sired by the renowned bull Powerhouse Elite.

Also achieving 5,000gns (€5,952) was Barrons Sassy brought forward by W Barron, Morrow Edge Farm. Sassy is out of the homebred cow Barrons Jlassy, full sister to Barrons Mylassy, which sold for 15,000gns (€17,857) at the Barrons Reduction sale in October 2021. This April 2021-born heifer is sired by the Irish-bred bull, Carrickmore Maximus.

Irish connection

There was also an Irish connection to two of the bulls sold by Ian Nimmo from the Mariscote Herd. The bulls which sold for 8,000gns (€9,523) and 11,000gns (€13,095) were both sired by Sliabhfelim Mouriniho which was purchased by the Nimmo family in Roscrea for €11,000 in May 2019.