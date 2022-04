I overheard a farmer giving out the other night on a webinar about the lack of straws for a certain bull by the name of Lodge Hamlet.

He said something like: “You’d want to update the website, I haven’t been able to buy straws for him for ages.”

He got a prompt answer from Progressive Genetics’ Rosalish Goulding who said: “As hard as it is to harvest semen from live bulls, it’s even harder harvest it from dead ones.”

I think that fairly answered his question.