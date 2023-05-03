An 85ac beef farm in Co Roscommon was leased for over €300/ac this week, plus almost €10,000 in entitlements.

The farm near Tulsk attracted almost 20 serious enquiries from potential bidders, but the successful bidder was a young local farmer, who intends to keep the farm in beef production. The lease is for over five years, auctioneer Seamus McCarthy said.

The non-residential farm at Castleruby, Tulsk, consisted of 85ac of grassland, with extensive farm facilities, including a six-bay slatted shed, a 43m x 7.8m cubicle house, a six-bay lying area, a handling yard and crush, along with a 12t meal silo. There are also two silage slabs in the yard.

The lease agreed also covers the lease of entitlements, the value of which will remain with the landowner, the auctioneer said.