The farmer will run over 300km in two days.

I see Roscommon dairy farmer Ed Payne is set to run 300km over two days for charity on Friday, 8 September.

The Tulsk man is raising funds for his local national school and is encouraging all farmers along his course to join him for a jog.

Payne will start at the Shannon Harbour and run the Grand Canal in to Dublin and back out along the Royal Canal to Cloondara before carrying on along the Famine Way to Strokestown via Sliabh Bawn.

Finally, he will arrive in Tulsk for a homecoming party.

Details of the event are available on social media.

The very best of luck to him.