The house and outbuildings are being offered on 4.4ac of the land.

A nice residential farm property is on the market near Boyle, Co Roscommon, and is attracting plenty of interest.

The holding is 22.65ac and is located inside the former Rockingham Estate, which is just off the N4 between Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle.

It’s being offered in two lots and the entire by auctioneers REA Brady, with the sale by private treaty.

The property has a number of positives. The land is well regarded and is good quality.

Attractive location

It is described by auctioneer Joe Brady as having free-draining soil over a limestone base. The location is also attractive, within walking distance of the very popular Forest Park.

The holding lies in one block. REA Brady is offering the house with 4.4ac and – separately – the balance of 18.25ac of land, which is alongside.

The three-bedroom house requires modernisation.

The residence was built in the 1960s. It was lived in until a few years ago and is in good condition, but requires modernisation.

It has three bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, back kitchen and bathroom. There are a number of outbuildings beside the house.

Here we see the balance of the land, which is 18.25ac.

The land is all in permanent pasture and laid out in one division. Water is laid on.

The guide prices for the lots were €149,000 for the house on 4.4ac and €175,000 for the 18.25ac of land.

However, there have been a good number of enquiries about the property, including from abroad, and offers above the guide prices have now been made.