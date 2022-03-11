Noel Feeney has been elected the new president of the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA). He was elected at the association’ AGM in Portlaoise on Thursday, succeeding outgoing president Tom Canning.

Feeney is a native of Rooskey in Roscommon but operating in the neighbouring parish of Croghan.

Speaking after his appointment Feeney said that the effects of the “turbulent issues” in the world today will require a coordinated approach across all stakeholders in the Irish farming industry to provide farmers with clear guidance.

“Irish farmers have significant current risks such as rapidly increasing input costs and other unknowns, so our members will be prepared to support our clients.”

This co-ordinated approach, he said, will help get farmers through these challenges.

We will also be offering our expertise to the Department of Agriculture and other stakeholders in any formal discussions

“There is a risk of reduced yields on this season’s silage and fodder volumes due to higher fertiliser prices, so even basic feed and fodder budgets must be conducted by farmers in the forthcoming weeks to ensure adequate supplies for next winter,” he said.

Feeney said that agricultural consultants will be available to help farmers to budget and discuss any other challenges they are currently facing.

“We will also be offering our expertise to the Department of Agriculture and other stakeholders in any formal discussions that need to take place to support the sector and extend out to our extensive network the key messages for the industry,” he said.

Feeney added that there has been significant progress on many issues within the ACA including the recent reform of its membership criteria.

“As our association progresses, we will continue to assess and reform other internal structures and I will be seeking members contributions in the forthcoming months on such issues,” he said.

He concluded by stating that as the largest farm advisory body in Ireland, and approaching the new CAP in 2023, ACA’s role will be critical in supporting farmers and their families for the new ambitions in that policy.