The highest total rainfall was 122.8mm, reported at Knock Airport, Co Mayo. \ Philip Doyle

July saw records broken in terms of highest temperatures reached in Ireland.

Met Éireann reported heatwave conditions at 14 of its stations between Friday 16 and Sunday 25 July.

Six stations had heatwaves lasting 10 consecutive days, and these included Athenry, Co Galway, and Ballyhaise, Co Cavan.

The highest maximum temperature recorded was 30.8°C, the highest July temperature in the last 13 years, was recorded in Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon.

Kerry experienced two tropical nights, where night time temperatures did not fall below 20°C.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded in July was 15.3 hours at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, on Saturday 17

Valentia reported its highest July maximum temperature since 1976, hitting 28.3°C on Thursday 22 July.

Six other stations including Mace Head, Co Galway, and Ballyhaise, Co Cavan, recorded their highest July maximum temperatures on record.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded in July was 15.3 hours at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, on Saturday 17.

The final six days of July saw a return to low pressure and Atlantic westerlies, with some thunderstorm activity in places.

Storm Evert also brought some heavy rain to the south and east of the country on 29 and 30 July, easing moisture deficits experienced by many farmers.

The highest total rainfall was 122.8mm, reported at Knock Airport, Co Mayo, while the lowest total rainfall was at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan, at 44.8mm.