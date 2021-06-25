It is being reported locally that Rosderra has bought not only the extensive pig-fattening unit, but also the dairy farm located adjacent to it.

Glen of Aherlow Holdings, the former co-op, has sold its Tipperary farm and pig production unit.

Cork auctioneer Matt Fallon of Property Partners confirmed the sale by private treaty has been completed, following interest from a number of parties.

The entire property had been sold to one vendor, he added.

Modern farm

It's understood that Rosderra took over the management of the pig unit last Monday. It is a modern farm, with most of the buildings under 20 years old.

The dairy farm was being advertised with a guide price of €2.2m.

The Glen of Aherlow Co-op was originally formed by a group of pig producers to finish the weaned pigs from the sows on the shareholders' farms.

About 10 years ago, the co-op evolved into a private company, as the model changed over time with an in-house sow unit.