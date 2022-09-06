Judge Will Price with Jonathan Workman who took first prize in the ewe lamb class selling for €510. \ A Moore Media

The Irish Rouge Sheep Society held its premier sale recently in Tullamore Mart where an Irish Rouge record price was achieved for the second year in a row. The judge on the evening was well-known Rouge breeder Will Price from the UK.

The show champion came from Joseph Kennedy’s Weekfield flock in Co Roscommon with a ram lamb.

Weekfield Nigel 2 is sired by Tullyvallen Windfall and out of a homebred ewe, Weekfield Keeling. He went on to sell for €1,150 and was purchased by Donegal breeder Barry Farragher. The Weekfield flock went on to sell another ram lamb for €1,000.

Edwin Draper from Co Tipperary had the top-priced ram lamb. Kyleen Noble Nibbler is sired by Tullyvallen Van Morrison and out of a homebred ewe, Kyleen Lady Lila. He was purchased by a commercial flock for an Irish Rouge record price of €1,470. The same buyer also bought another Kyleen ram lamb for €970. The average price of the male lambs at the sale was €565/head with the sale achieving an 80% clearance rate.

Joseph Kennedy, owner of the champion; Will Price, judge; Tom Curran, Connolly’s Red Mills; and Edwin Draper, owner of the reserve champion. \ A Moore Media

Reserve champion was Edwin Draper with a shearling ewe Kyleen Minnie Minx. She is sired by Tullyvallen Van Morrison and out of a homebred ewe Kyleen Jessica and was purchased by Limerick man Daniel O’Brien for €1,340. Daniel also purchased her full sister Kyleen Molly Malone for €940.

Securing first place in the ewe lamb class were Malcolm and Hilary Workman from Co Monaghan with Drumhirk Nila. She is sired by Seeorum Luke and out of a Knighton S1104 bred ewe and sold for €510. Average price for the females was €580/head. The Workman family also sold a ram lamb for €980.

The Irish Rouge Sheep Society will hold a second sale on 5 October in Tullamore Mart.