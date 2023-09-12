The Irish Rouge Sheep Society had a successful premier sale on Friday 18 August in Tullamore Mart, where an Irish Rouge record price was achieved for the third year in a row.

The sale had a 70% clearance rate, with both rams and breeding ewe lambs in big demand on the night.

Judge on the evening was the well-known Alison McCrabbe from Co Donegal.

Champion

The champion came from Joseph Kennedy’s Weekfield flock in Co Roscommon. His ram lamb Weekfield Pat 2 was sired by Wrights Waterloo and out of a homebred ewe Weekfield Lyn. He went on to make a record price of €2,460.

He was purchased by Co Westmeath breeder John Healion. The Weekfield Flock went on to sell another ram lamb for a €1,120.

The average price of males in the sale was €703/head.

Reserve champion went to Oliver and Claire Keaskin with a shearling ewe Seeorum Nora, sired by Tullyvallen Warhorse out of the the dam Tullyvallen Up To Scratch.

She was purchased by Colm Hanratty, Co Monaghan, for €870, which was the top price paid for a female on the night.

First prize ewe lamb with Kenneth Tinney.

In a small entry of ewe lambs, first place in the ewe lamb class was Tinney brothers from Co Donegal with Dunduffs Phoenix, sired by Tullyvallen Viagra and out of the homebred ewe Dunduffs Mya.

She was the top-priced ewe lamb, selling at €520. Average price of females was €500.

Other prices on the evening included:

€1,000 for a ram lamb from Edwin Draper Co Tipperary.

€920 for a ram lamb from Oliver and Claire Keaskin Co Cavan.

€720 for a shearling ram from Brian Mathews Co Offaly.