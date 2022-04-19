Macra na Feirme senior and novice debating finals were held on Saturday 9 April in Kilkenny.
Clonakilty Macra won the senior debating competition, while Athboy Macra was runner-up.
At the Macra novice debating final in Kilkenny were the winners from Banteer Macra Club, Co Cork: Aishling O’Keeffe, Aoife Leader, Shauni Fitzgerald and Caroline O’Keeffe with John Keane, Macra president. \ O’Gorman Photography.
Banteer Macra captured the novice debating title, while Barryroe Macra was runner-up.
Volleyball
The Macra na Feirme national volleyball finals, sponsored by the National Dairy Council, were held on Sunday 10 April in Kilkenny.
Callan Macra won the finals, while Ballylanders Macra were runners-up.
At the Macra national volleyball finals in Kilkenny were the winning team from Callan Macra Club, Co Kilkenny. Back row, from left: Eoin Kennedy, Kieran Condon, Patrick Walton, Elaine Houlihan, Macra Munster vice-president, David Melody and Colm Lyons. Front row, from left: Josephine O’Neill, Aoife Power, Elaine Power, Ciara McDonald and Marie Power. \ O’Gorman Photography
At the Macra national volleyball finals in Kilkenny were the runner-up team from Ballylanders Macra Club, Co Limerick. Back row, from left: Conor Moloney, John Joe Daly, Elaine Houlihan, Macra Munster vice-president, John Hennessy and Peter Moloney. Front row, from left: Siobhan Dunne, Denise Murphy, Catherine Quinn, Liam O’Donoghue and Martin Donovan. \ O’Gorman Photography
SHARING OPTIONS: