Ammonia plan is ‘tricky’, says Poots

The process of finalising DAERA’s upcoming ammonia strategy has been described as “tricky and difficult” by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

Speaking at Stormont on Tuesday, Minister Poots told MLAs that ammonia emissions from NI farming need to reduce and a new action plan from his department will be published “very soon”.

He said measures are available which will reduce ammonia emission by 25%, such as low emission slurry spreading equipment, but he also wants to explore methods of capturing ammonia for renewable energy.

“It is about how we look at things differently. Ammonia should be looked at as a potential opportunity,” Minister Poots suggested.

“Where we can capture it, we should capture it. Where we cannot, we should look to nature-based solutions, like appropriate tree planting adjacent to dairy farms,” he said.

Sinn Fein called out on NI climate policy

Sinn Fein’s support for the Green Party’s net zero climate change bill was heavily criticised by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots at Stormont on Tuesday. “It may be Sinn Féin’s policy to destroy the rural economy. It is not mine, and it is not one that I will support,” the DUP politician said.

In particular, Minister Poots took aim at Sinn Féin environment spokesperson and North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan.

“As a member who represents a rural constituency, I am surprised at just how little the member appears to care for that rural constituency: for the sheep farmers in the glens of Antrim and the farmers around Dunloy, Loughguile and all those places,” he said.

Poots to outline ‘vision for farming’

The NI Institute of Agricultural Science (NIIAS) is holding an online event with Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots on Wednesday 24th November 2021 at 7.30pm.

The webinar, which is themed “Vision for farming – 2022 and beyond”, will include a presentation from Minister Poots, as well as a question-and-answer session chaired by NIIAS president Campbell Tweed.

The free Zoom event will last for one hour and is open to both NIIAS members and non-members.

Pre-registration is required by emailing secretary@niias.co.uk.

Bird flu found in English poultry unit

The H5N1 strain of avian influenza has been found in a small commercial poultry unit in near Alcester in Warwickshire, the UK government has confirmed.

Cases of the disease have also been found in wild birds in England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland. There have been no cases found in NI to date. However, DAERA officials are urging NI poultry keepers to remain vigilant and to ensure strict biosecurity measures are in place.

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots said the recent wild bird case in Co Galway “strongly suggests that the disease may already be present in NI”.

“It is more critical than ever that we protect our poultry industry and international trade,” he said.

