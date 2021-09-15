Well-known Blonde cattle breeders, The McElroy family from Dromara, have presented the Ivaniskey Perpetual Challenge Cup for the Champion Beef Young Handler to the RUAS. The beef young handler class is sponsored by Marks & Spencer, and will take place on the Saturday morning of the show across cattle rings 1-3. Pictured are William McElroy from the Ivaniskey herd with Beverly Todd, M&S.

Healthy Horticulture at the Show

The NI industry-led Horticulture Forum, along with the RUAS, will have a Healthy Horticulture section as part of the 2021 show.

The display will highlight the importance of horticulture to NI farming, with members of the forum joined by representatives from Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful (KNIB) and the Rural Support Social Farming initiative.

KNIB is a local environmental charity, and at the show the charity is keen to gather the views of farmers on climate change, while Rural Support staff will showcase social farming, a service delivered by farmers across NI.

It exists to promote therapy, rehabilitation and inclusion, with horticulture featuring on all of the farms in the initiative.

NI Food Pavilion back at Balmoral

Food and drink from a range of local artisan companies will again be showcased in the NI Food Pavilion.

Organised by promotional food body Food NI and supported by the NI Regional Food Programme and Tourism NI, there will be hundreds of innovative products on show, including from many award-winning companies.

New addition

There is also a new addition this year with a Food and Drink Experience Kitchen situated in the centre of the pavilion.

A timetable for events taking place in the kitchen can be downloaded prior to the Show by visiting www.nigoodfood.com.

