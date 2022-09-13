Lot 25, Roundhill NMelodie 1837 was purchased by Aberdeenshire farmers Neil and Stuart Barclay for €9,400.

On Saturday 10 September Roundhill and Castleview Limousin herds held their ninth Genetic Advantage Sale, with the entire horned section and some polled females on offer from Roundhill. It was a memorable day for Roundhill Limousins and their Unanime family, who were again to the forefront following on from a very successful Tullamore Show.

Five progeny grossed in excess of €45,100 from the Unanime family. Lot 12, the 2013-born Roundhill I Unanime 1440 who drew a lot of attention prior to the sale, was knocked down at €12,000 and is heading to the herd of Neil and Stuart Barclay, Aberdeenshire.

Also heading to Aberdeenshire is Lot 25 Roundhill NMelodie 1837 from the Melodie family and sired by a son of Unanime. She was knocked down at €9,400.

Topping the sale was Lot 40 Roundhill S Unanime 2123, a February 2021-born Ampertaine Foreman daughter of Lot 12, that sold for €13,000 following swift bidding to Ross Fitzgerald, Co Mayo.

Two further lots were bred at Ballybrown from Roundhill LUnanime 1656. Lot 42, a Gamin daughter, was sold with her February 2022-born Magnum daughter for €6,000 to Pat Vaughan of Thurles and a Plumtree Fantastic January 2021-born Lot 23 sold for €4,700 to Malachy Byrne.

Homozygous polled heifers

The first homozygous polled heifers to be sold in Ireland are heading to Enniscorthy to the herd of Thomas Swaine. These two October 2020-born heifers were sired by Miro PP from Hinz PP granddams. They sold for €5,100 each.

Two October 2020-born polled Miro PP daughters are heading to Westmeath to the herd of Liam Lynn.

Lot 24 from an Idalgo dam sold for €4,300 and Lot 19 from a Bavardage dam sold for €4,000. Lot 36, a Karlos PP-sired daughter, sold for €4,100 to Gerry Devitt from Mallow.

A 2017-born daughter of Commander Lot 20 from Roundhill HGiroflee 1366 back incalf to Lexicon sold for €4,800 while Lot 16, a 2018 Bavardage daughter Roundhill NLeny 1898 back in-calf to Lennox, sold for €4,400.

Leading the way for the Castleview herd of Sean O’Sullivan was Lot 2, a Commander daughter Castleview Patrice 2 from the same family as CVV which sold for €4,700 to Michael O’Neill from Kilteely.

Lot 35, a daughter of Hawk from a Vermont cow, is also heading to Kilteely having been knocked down at €3,900.

The trade was brisk, with the 55 lots achieving a 95% clearance and an overall average of €3,750/head.