There are a number of schemes which are funded by the National Exchequer or other avenues of CAP and these play an important role in supporting family farm income. The Beef Environmental Efficiency Payment-Sucklers, or BEEP-S as it is commonly known, has been well received by suckler farmers in recent years.
It has provided payments totalling in the region of €40m to some 25,000 farmers and has recorded a higher participation rate than the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP).
