It has road frontage onto Leonardstown Lane which is adjacent to the R125.

The 23 acres at Leonardstown, Kilcock, Co Meath, are in three divisions and currently under pasture.

Coonan Property concluded the sale of a super 23ac, Co Meath holding by public auction lately.

The land at Leonardstown, Kilcock, Co Meath, was sold in late November.

There were three main bidders present at the auction in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth, and a bid of €220,000 got proceedings under way.

Bidding continued in increments of €5,000 and €10,000 before it eventually reached €350,000 (€15,217/ac). At this point, the vendor was consulted and the property was withdrawn.

Negotiations were then held with the highest bidder and a deal was agreed. Purchased by a local businessman, the property exceeded the guide price of €300,000.

It was described ahead of the auction by the auctioneers as top-quality, free-draining land which has been farmed to a very high standard.

Suitability

“The land would make a superb hobby farm holding or a great addition to an existing farm as it is suitable for almost any farming enterprise,” auctioneer Philip Byrne said.

The land is currently all in grass, laid out in three divisions and has its own water supply in the form of a well. It lies just off the R125 road between Dunboyne and Summerhill, approximately 8km from Dunboyne.

There’s road frontage on to Leonardstown Lane which comes off the R125 adjacent to Mullagh Cross.

Easily accessible, it is almost equidistant between the M3 and M4 motorways. It is a 10-minutes drive north of Kilcock and the M4 while a 15-minute drive gets you to Dunshaughlin and the M3.